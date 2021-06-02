The best AMP63 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Another new gun has been added to Call of Duty: Warzone as part of Black Ops Cold War’s season three, and it’s a pistol to be reckoned with.

A machine pistol that can be dual wielded, the AMP63 is reminiscent of the akimbo G18 pistols that tore up the matches of Modern Warfare 2 years ago. Similarly to dual wield pistols of the past, it’s an immediate option for the secondary slot in Warzone loadouts.

Before you switch to your Overkill class, throw an AMP63 on your Ghost class and use it to clear out the close quarters areas of Verdansk. It’s not the best CQC option in the game, but the AMP63 can hold its own inside tight spaces.

Here’s the best loadout for the AMP63 for your Warzone matches.

The best AMP63 loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Barrel: 7.2″ Task Force

Laser: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

Stock: Dual Wield

Ammunition: STANAG 25 Rnd

This is the setup you’ll be seeing a lot in Verdansk over the coming weeks and months. The AMP63, dual wielded, with attachments to help buff its low range, will be a hit with Warzone players all over the place.

The AMP63 isn’t quite as ridiculous as some other pistols that previously took over the Warzone meta, like the Diamatti, but it’s still a full-auto pistol that can be dual-wielded and is an easy pick for the secondary slot in Ghost loadouts.