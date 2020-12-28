The best AK-74u loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Is it as good as it is in Black Ops?

The AK-74u is one of the best weapons in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, dominating everywhere from public matches to professional scrimmages.

But how does it fare in Call of Duty: Warzone? With all of the new guns added to the battle royale game in season one, many people may be wondering how the SMG translates to Verdansk.

Thankfully, the AK-74u is a fun weapon in Warzone. It might not be the best option for up-close encounters, but if you're looking to shake things up with a solid SMG, this is a good choice.

Here's the best loadout for the AK-74u in Warzone.

The best AK-74u loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 10.3" Task Force

Laser: Steady Aim Laser

Ammunition: 40 Rnd Drum

Rear Grip: Speed Tape

This loadout buffs the 74's damage and range, helping you in medium-range engagements. But it's definitely still best-suited for close-range fights, so equip it if you want to push into the CQC regions of Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

Feel free to experiment with different laser attachments or magazines. You can even throw a grip on the Underbarrel if you need help with recoil. But the AK-74u should definitely be reserved for up-close fights as opposed to long-range battles out in the wild.

You can pair it with an assault rifle or marksman rifle with Overkill for maximum efficiency. The AK-74u likely isn't your best option as a primary gun past the early stages of a Warzone match.