The best aim assist settings for Call of Duty: Warzone

Here's the best way to use a controller.

Aim assist is an important setting in any first-person shooter game—and Call of Duty: Warzone is no different.

For gamers who play Warzone on controller, whether it's on PC or console, there's a setting under the Controller options in the game that will change up the aim assist setting.

Aim assist is the game's subtle way of helping controller players hit their target since it's normally quite difficult to maintain accuracy with analog sticks as opposed to a mouse and keyboard.

Like most things in life, and in gaming, this setting will come down to preference. But here's a quick explanation of all of the aim assist settings available in Warzone.

Screengrab via Activision

Disabled

Disable aim assist.

This isn't suggested. Aim assist exists in just about every FPS game when using a controller, in some capacity. If you turn it off, it'll become immediately apparent and put you at a disadvantage in any gunfight.

Standard

Traditional aim slowdown near target.

This is the default setting for the game and arguably the best. It only makes sense to switch off of this setting if you're truly struggling to hit shots. The standard setting is the aim assist that the developers designed the game around.

Precision

Strong aim slowdown that only kicks in when aiming closer to target. Best for accurate players.

This setting is kind of a flex. Use this setting if you find that aim assist is messing with your aim more than it's helping you out. Only highly skilled players will want to try out this setting.

Focusing

Strong aim slowdown that also kicks in when narrowly missing target. Best for players new to analog aiming.

If you're new to controllers or gaming in general, or if you find yourself struggling to hit shots, try this one out and see if it makes a difference for you. The aim assist will kick in if you're shooting near an enemy but just missing them.