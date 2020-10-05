The best 725 loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Sometimes, you just need to throw on a shotgun and go wild in Call of Duty multiplayer. It’s almost therapeutic.
CoD: Modern Warfare has a number of shotguns to choose from, including ones that breathe fire and ones that have rapid-fire attachments. But sometimes the best remedy for indoor campers is a classic break-action shotgun.
That’s what the 725 is for. This gun has only a two-round capacity, but its range makes it especially nasty if you hit the enemy with both of them. After a couple of nerfs, it’s not as strong as it once was, but it can still be dominant with the right setup.
Here are some of the best 725 loadouts to use in Modern Warfare or Warzone.
Long-range
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: Tempus 32″ Competition
Optic: Brownlee 32mm Scope
Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
Ammunition: Slug Rounds
Run and gun
Barrel: Sawed-off Barrel
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: Sawed-off Stock
Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip
Guard: Tempus SlimGrip
Well-balanced
Muzzle: Choke
Barrel: Tempus Smooth Bore
Optic: APX5 Holographic Sight
Guard: Tempus SlimGrip
Perk: Sleight of Hand