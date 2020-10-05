The best 725 loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Sometimes, you just need to throw on a shotgun and go wild in Call of Duty multiplayer. It’s almost therapeutic.

CoD: Modern Warfare has a number of shotguns to choose from, including ones that breathe fire and ones that have rapid-fire attachments. But sometimes the best remedy for indoor campers is a classic break-action shotgun.

That’s what the 725 is for. This gun has only a two-round capacity, but its range makes it especially nasty if you hit the enemy with both of them. After a couple of nerfs, it’s not as strong as it once was, but it can still be dominant with the right setup.

Here are some of the best 725 loadouts to use in Modern Warfare or Warzone.

Long-range

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Tempus 32″ Competition

Optic: Brownlee 32mm Scope

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Ammunition: Slug Rounds

Run and gun

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: Sawed-off Barrel

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: Sawed-off Stock

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Guard: Tempus SlimGrip

Well-balanced

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Choke

Barrel: Tempus Smooth Bore

Optic: APX5 Holographic Sight

Guard: Tempus SlimGrip

Perk: Sleight of Hand