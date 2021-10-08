The best .410 Ironhide loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

With season six in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, two new guns enter Warzone’s massive lineup of weaponry.

One of the guns is a shotgun, but it’s a unique one compared to many of the others in the game. The .410 Ironhide is lever-action with “high damage at close range with an improved fire rate” that’s a “reliable two-shot kill with a short one-shot range,” according to Activision.

The new gun is a lever-action shotgun, meaning that the lever has to be cocked between each and every shot, similar to a pump-action shotgun. This means that its fire rate is very slow, forming its one main weakness.

Here’s how to equip the .410 Ironhide for success in Warzone.

Best .410 Ironhide loadout in Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Choke: Agency Choke

Agency Choke Barrel: Reinforced Heavy Barrel

Reinforced Heavy Barrel Ammunition: 7 Rnd Tube

7 Rnd Tube Underbarrel: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: Duster Stock

The Ironhide will always struggle due to its fire rate as a lever-action shotgun, but it deals massive damage with accuracy at close range if you can hit your shots. If you miss any, however, be prepared to head to the Gulag.

At a close enough range, the Ironhide is a two-shot kill, which means that you’re still probably better off using a full-auto shotgun like the Streetsweeper if you plan on skulking through close-quarters engagements in Warzone.