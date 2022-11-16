TeePee proves that fighting AI enemies is absolutely worth it for big rewards in Warzone 2

Warzone 2 is out now and players everywhere are exploring all the ins and outs of Al Mazrah. And while the main attraction is still the other players on the map that you’ll need to track down and outlast to grab a victory, Warzone 2 also adds strongholds and Black Sites into the mix.

As players most likely know by now, strongholds are AI-controlled areas on Al Mazrah. Players can choose to infiltrate these bases and clear out the troops that hold them down to get themselves some good loot. Of course, doing that comes at the risk of getting mowed down by AI, which is never a great way to end a game, or another team hearing what you’re doing and deciding to come in and send you home early.

But if TeePee’s recent run through a stronghold and clearing of the juggernaut boss at the end of it is anything to go by, the rewards for these strongholds are worth it.

Clearly, the boss is a bullet sponge. If you run into one of these armored tanks, expect to spend a good bit of time team-shooting them. The loot when he’s finally defeated is the real story, however. Durable gas masks, self-revive kits, large backpacks, basically anything that a player could possibly want in their endgame loadouts just from clearing this Black Site.

It’s understandable that many Warzone players aren’t going to want to necessarily take on optional AI missions in the middle of their PvP games. They can be time-consuming and there’s no glory in beating a computer.

But on the other hand, if you’re finding yourself losing matches simply because other players in the lobby have better loot than you, you might want to try taking on some strongholds. They’ll better equip you for the battles ahead.