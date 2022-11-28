‘Oh my god, it’s terrible, it’s so bad’: TeePee laments state of Warzone 2 after dying to invisible hacker

"Thank f*****g god we get some views on this game."

Warzone 2 has been in the wild for less than two weeks and streamers who play the game daily are already going through a tough time with it.

Former Call of Duty pro and world champion TeePee has seen massive success transitioning to a full-time streamer of CoD’s battle royale modes, including Blackout and Warzone. But with Warzone 2, the 30-year-old is seemingly finding fun more difficult to attain than a loadout drop.

While playing a match with fellow former pros MerK and Crowder this morning, he found himself in a one-vs-two in the final circle. This is normally light work for Teep, but he ended up losing the game and found out quickly that the enemy player was invisible, and likely using hacks.

Visibly perturbed and jamming his thumbs into his eyes, Teep voiced his frustrations with his friends in their Discord call.

“Thank fuckin’ god we get some views on this game,” he said. “Oh my god, it’s terrible. It’s so bad. It’s so bad.”

MerK echoed Teep’s views before Crowder’s game crashed with a dev error, illustrating another widespread problem with the free-to-play BR that reached 25 million players in just five days.

In general, Activision’s RICOCHET Anti-Cheat system has been a success, with hundreds of thousands of accounts being banned, sometimes mid-game. But as is usually the case, some hackers still somehow slip through the cracks and ruin the fun for legitimate players.

While the frustration may be mounting, Teep’s sentiment rings true for himself and all popular CoD streamers: while the views keep coming in (Teep has been averaging well over 5,000 viewers since Warzone 2 dropped), he will continue to play the game.

Many fans are likely hoping that issues like these are fixed sooner rather than later, if not just for the state of the game but for the sanity of Teep and fellow streamers like him.