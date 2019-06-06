Team Envy’s losing streak continues with loss to Enigma6 at CWL Pro League

When Team Envy made a roster change last month, most fans thought it was a good move and it would benefit the team. Unfortunately, the change has apparently not had the desired effect.

Envy’s last CWL Pro League victory came on May 28, when they beat Team Heretics. Since then, the team had lost three consecutive matches as they headed into their meeting with Division B’s last-place team, Enigma6.

And although Envy had shown some promise in the last week or so, Enimga6 were able to escape with a Hardpoint victory to kick the series off. E6 followed their HP win with a dominant 6-1 Search and Destroy win, which surely frustrated Envy.

The teams waged a back-and-forth battle on Frequency Control, but it was E6 who prevailed in the five-round map to secure the series sweep. The win, along with a tiebreaker with Denial, gets E6 out of last place in Division B, while Envy stays in fifth place at 7-10.

Here are the standings in Division B of the CWL Pro League (each team’s series record is followed by their map count in parentheses).

Standings – Division B

1) eUnited: 14-3 (46-26)

2) 100 Thieves: 13-4 (43-19)

3) Team Heretics: 10-7 (36-35)

4) Splyce: 9-8 (38-32)

5) Team Envy: 7-10 (33-37)

6) Elevate: 6-11 (32-40)

7) Enigma6: 5-12 (30-42)

8) Denial Esports: 5-12 (28-44)

Envy’s next chance to turn their play around is tomorrow at 3:30pm CT, when they play Elevate.