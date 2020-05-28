Symfuhny, HusKerrs win Twitch Rivals Call of Duty: Warzone Doritos Disruptor Series

What flavor of Doritos will they want, though?

With $10,000 and a year’s supply of Doritos on the line, streamers Symfuhny and HusKerrs have claimed victory in the Twitch Rivals Call of Duty: Warzone Doritos Disruptor Series tournament.

The pair defeated Call of Duty League pros Scump and FormaL from the Chicago Huntsmen in the finals. After the first game, Symfuhny and HusKerrs held a 24-kill lead, prompting their opponents to even doubt if they could pull off such a comeback.

While the Huntsmen tried, racking up over 10 kills in the opening minutes of the game, they were eventually overwhelmed by opposing players. The victory will net the winners a total of $4,000, in addition to a whole lot of Doritos bags and merch. The team also has a chance to win another $2,000 if they’re able to defeat host TeePee and MerK in a “Bonus Boss Match.”

Symfuhny and HusKerrs were a part of the four-person team that set the new world record for total kills in Warzone earlier in the month. The pair, along with TeePee and battle royale streamer DougisRaw earned 121 kills on May 15. The record has since been broken by Atlanta FaZe players Cellium, Priestahh, and aBeZy, who teamed up with Vikkstar to get 137 kills on May 24.

This tournament featured numerous popular streamers, including Dr Disrespect, NICKMERCS, and Aydan. In their first-round match, Symfuhny and HusKerrs defeated Crowder and Maven by just one kill. Scump and FormaL similarly mounted a comeback against NICKMERCS and Swagg after FormaL killed a player piloting a helicopter, which landed on Nick to kill him.