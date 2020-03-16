Summit1g experiences Call of Duty: Warzone glitch where he can’t heal after being revived

Call of Duty: Warzone was just released last week, but streamers like Summit1g are already finding some glitches in its gameplay.

Summit discovered a bug yesterday that prevented him from healing himself after being revived by a teammate. Following his revival, he ran into a building in an attempt to heal himself up, but he couldn’t.

“I literally can’t press anything,” he said. “My buttons aren’t working. I can’t heal.”

Trying to do whatever he could, Summit began testing out what he could and couldn’t do. While he could use his grenades and other items, he couldn’t use any of his healing items or armor plates.

Frustrated with the bug, Summit dropped his armor plates and picked them back up, thinking that may resolve his issue. But it didn’t.

From there, the next potential solution was to intentionally kill himself in hopes that if he was knocked down and revived again that he could use armor. But instead of just knocking himself down, Summit accidentally killed himself completely with a Molotov cocktail that he couldn’t crawl out of.

Considering how much Summit has played the game over the past week, it’s no surprise that he’s found such a glitch. In the past week, he’s led Twitch with 2.66 million hours watched playing Call of Duty for a whopping 77 hours on stream, according to Stream Hatchet. Overall, CoD has recorded 35 million hours watched across Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and Facebook.