Summit takes embarrassing dive in Warzone after bragging about “sheer game skill”

Summit1g might be one of the most skilled gamers on Twitch, but he was served a slice of humble pie last night after deciding to brag about it to his chat.

While playing Call of Duty’s new Warzone battle royale, Summit began talking about his status as a “Twitch professional” and started to explain his credentials to his audience while dropping in on a map during a pre-match skirmish.

“It’s not for my looks. It’s not for my charm,” he said. “It’s for my sheer game skill. Right chat?”

But as Summit parachuted downward, his momentum after he let go of the chute propelled him over the roof he was aiming for and off a rocky ledge where he landed to his death.

While Summit has been known to take gaming a little bit too seriously from time to time, he couldn’t help but find amusement in his own instant karma following the incident. As he respawned in the pre-match fight, he spent the next 10 or more seconds laughing out loud with his hands over his face, completely understanding the context of the situation he just put himself in.

Summit was one of many streamers playing Warzone on stream for the first time last night. With six hours of airtime, he averaged 28,058 viewers during his time playing the game with a total of 168,348 hours watched. Overall, Call of Duty racked up 5.3 million hours watched on the day.