Streamer accidentally leaks Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer footage

Popular streamers and content creators will likely release early multiplayer footage for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War within the next few weeks. Footage has leaked of various members of the Call of Duty community participating in a closed multiplayer event.

Streamer DougisRaw seems to have accidentally streamed part of a closed Cold War multiplayer event where streamers, content creators, and professional players were able to play the game early. Notable participants such as NoahJ456, TheXclusiveAce, and Drift0r can be seen joining the game early in the clip. TeePee and Priestahh can also be spotted in the video, which means people from the competitive scene were invited too.

The participants played a game mode called VIP Escort, which required them to “stop the VIP from reaching exfil.” Each team featured six players who went into a downed state when damaged, where their teammates could revive them. The map itself was set in Miami, which will likely be a location featured in the Cold War campaign.

The players used various weapons, such as the AK-74U, MP5, XM4, and the Stoner 63. Fans of the series will recognize most of these weapons from previous titles, but others are new guns that players will get to experience in Cold War.

The time to kill looks to be longer than it is in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which is a change that a significant portion of the community likely hoped would happen in Cold War. The video is short and doesn’t give fans an in-depth look into the Cold War multiplayer experience, but the event participants will likely relay their thoughts to their audiences soon.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will officially be released on Nov. 13. The worldwide multiplayer reveal will take place on Sept. 9.