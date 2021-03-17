St. Patrick’s Day tracer bundle now live in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone

Take the luck of the Irish online, for a price.

A new tracer bundle is live in the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone stores—and it could bring the luck of the Irish to your multiplayer matches.

Tracker Pack: Lucky celebrates St. Patrick's Day in a big way. It includes two weapon blueprints, a weapon charm, a calling card, and a sticker all themed around the holiday.

Screengrab via Activision Screengrab via Activision

The bundle can be grabbed for 1,800 CoD Points to celebrate the holiday, which is otherwise celebrated in the streets with parades and parties. With many unable to traditionally celebrate due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though, this pack will help you flex your Irish pride online just the same.

The stars of the pack are the Shillelagh and Wee Lad blueprints. Shillelagh is an M60 blueprint that comes with five attachments, but the key is the green and orange tracer fire rounds and gold dismemberment effect. Wee Lad, an FFAR blueprint, has the same effects.

Both guns are emblazoned with some Irish-themed charm, including green camo, four-leaf clovers, a pot of gold, and rainbows.

Screengrab via Activision Screengrab via Activision

The equipped attachments themselves are fine, but hardcore players will likely customize the blueprints further, sadly losing some of the flare that comes with changing attachments. But the fun is in the tracer rounds.

The bundle also includes a a Pot o' Gold weapon charm, a wild calling card featuring a leprechaun soldier and fairies, and a sticker showing a skull wearing a leprechaun hat. This is a pretty decent bargain for the price.

When purchased, the items can be used in both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone.