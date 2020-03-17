Solos playlist added to Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has officially been available for a week. To celebrate the latest battle royale sensation’s release, Activision has added a highly-requested mode to Warzone—solos.

A “battle royale solos” playlist option is now live in Warzone, Activision announced today.

When the game was released last week, the only modes that were available were battle royale and Plunder. Warzone’s traditional battle royale mode consists of 150 players battling in teams of three. You could enter a battle royale game as a solo or duo by turning the “squad fill” option off, but that’d put you at a disadvantage against multiple other trios in the lobby. Now, you don’t have to worry about that in the solos playlist.

A solos match still features 150 players, which just means you’re on your own against 149 enemies. The first time you get killed, you’ll be sent to the Gulag if it’s early enough in the game, just like in trios. If you win your one-vs-one fight in the Gulag, you’ll get a second chance in the game. But if you lose, you’ll be eliminated—you can’t buy yourself back from the dead in solos.

Self-revive kits are still available in the Buy Stations in solos. They cost $4,500, but they might become an essential purchase if you’re trying to survive until the end game. Even if you purchase a self-revive kit, though, an enemy can still eliminate you while you’re downed.

It’s unclear if this solos playlist is a limited-time mode or a permanent addition to Warzone.