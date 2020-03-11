How to win a Gulag fight in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone flips the script on battle royale players who are sick of dying and watching their friends play by giving them a chance to get back into the action.

One of the most unique features of Warzone is the Gulag. When you die in the early parts of a Warzone battle royale game, you aren’t out just yet. You are captured and sent to the Gulag.

In the Gulag, which is a prison, you’re sentenced to a fight to the death against another player who’s been defeated. You must one-vs-one the player for your life. If you win, you’re released back into the game. If you lose, you stay dead.

If you win your first Gulag fight and then die again, you won’t be sent back to the Gulag. Basically, the Gulag works as a way to keep you in the game, but you only get one chance.

Image via Activision

How to win a Gulag fight

Players who have been playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Gunfight playlist will immediately be familiar with the Gulag since it’s similar to a map already in the game.

Both players will be given the same random loadout and forced to fight. After a short countdown, the fight begins. If no one dies in the allotted time limit, a capture point spawns in the middle of the room. The point must be captured or a player must be killed to end the fight.

It’s important to quickly note what your loadout is and use it to your advantage. If it’s a shotgun, you can push up quickly, but know that the other player has one too. If it’s a pistol, play accordingly.

Keep in mind that other players will be in the alcove above and they can throw rocks at you to stun you and mess up your fight, so always be aware of your surroundings.

Winning a one-vs-one in the Gulag is all about using your loadout to your advantage, so throw a stun grenade if you have it, use a molotov to force an enemy out of cover, or sit back and wait for them to peek. Your Warzone future is in your hands.