Social tab not working? Here’s a workaround to invite your friends in Warzone 2

Despite Warzone 2 being a deadly environment for everyone involved, it’s also a place where you can make friends. Call of Duty has a notorious history of voice chat verbal abuse, but it’s also a place for love and friendship… sometimes.

Warzone 2 is the next in line and it keeps up the tradition. We love voice chat and we don’t want it going anywhere.

The newest CoD installment offers players the opportunity to play with friends across all platforms and the last thing you want is an issue inviting your friends, and that’s, unfortunately, happening to a collection of players.

The social tab is broken in Warzone 2. Let’s see what we can do.

How do I fix the social tab in Warzone 2?

This social tab assists players in getting into squads and setting up their battle royale matches with their best buds. The newest update for Modern Warfare 2 introduced Voice channels into both titles. It’s essentially a discord server for MW2.

Locate the top right of your screen, click the headset (Voice Channels) and invite people to your party. This is the way to invite people to chat and play, it also allows you to kick any pesky users who won’t leave.

It’s all the bits and bobs of the Social menu, just in the Voice channel menu. Just make sure you enable voice chat, and you’re right as rain.

Your voice chat, hopefully, is now saved. You can return to the back-and-forth banter in your lobby before you head in to get wrecked and rinse and repeat.

With new titles like Warzone 2, there are sure to be countless bugs that’ll interfere with your playtime. It’s a massive game that’ll host thousands of players at a time, so expect more issues.

But at least you can play, for now.