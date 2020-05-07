Snake Shots nerfed in today’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch

Ding-dong, akimbo revolvers are dead—at least, we hope so.

Today’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare patch is rebalancing the .357 Snake Shot damage, which could put an end to the akimbo revolver destruction. The update also features several other fixes, including vehicle and Ground War Infected exploits.

A small update is deploying now across all platforms! Check out the patch notes for a full list of changes in today's update. #ModernWarfare #Warzone https://t.co/gqbXMXqhRm pic.twitter.com/oATRMSXnW8 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) May 7, 2020

Here are the notes for today’s patch.

General fixes

Tuning all smoke challenges to be a bit more forgiving. This includes the challenge to unlock the Bruen MK9.

Fix to help prevent vehicle exploits.

Various exploit fixes, including Ground War Infected.

GameBattles: Fix for a few issues where players might not be able to join a new match.

Reduced fire delay on the Lightweight and Match Grade trigger attachments on all .357 calibers.

.357 Snake Shot damage rebalance.

Fixed a bug where the damage on the .357 Snake Shot was too high at longer distances.

The Snake Shot attachment increases the damage radius of a weapon with buckshot-filled shells, effectively converting it into a shotgun. But players were able to wreak havoc using the akimbo revolver-shotgun hybrids, one-shotting any unsuspecting victims with ease.

While today’s patch might mean the end for akimbo revolvers, some believe the problem will creep up elsewhere.

CoD League commentator Clint “Maven” Evans believes the akimbo mechanic is too hard to balance, claiming it “needs to go.” He thinks that akimbo Renettis will simply take the .357 Magnum’s place.