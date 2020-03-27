Shroud showcases his FN Scar 17 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

Shroud has been tearing through Activision’s latest battle royale, Call of Duty: Warzone, and it’s no surprise that he’s picked up an assault rifle.

A unique feature of Warzone is allowing players to purchase their customized classes deep in the firefight. Shroud has his own unique take on the FN Scar 17 that he has been using to great success.

Related: The best loadouts for Call of Duty: Warzone

Speed is the name of the game for Shroud, and it reflects in his loadout choices for the FN Scar 17.

“Since the SCAR packs a punch anyway, you don’t need to have a longer barrel because all that’s going to do it to slow it down,” said Shroud. The former CS:GO pro forgoes the extended barrel in exchange for the Monolithic Suppressor, which adds some range and sound suppression for stealth.

The streamer uses the FFS Close Quarters Stock, which increases aim down sight speed for a slight decrease in aiming stability. Then again, Shroud routinely demonstrates that he is one of the best aimers in the world, so it’s probably worth it to experiment with this.

Shroud also doesn’t use an extended magazine for the weapon, instead preferring to use an extra Sleight of Hand perk “for more mobility”.

“Not bad, actually. Feels alright,” was Shroud’s final words on the build, before proceeding to shred his opponents in Warzone, as the FPS star is wont to do.