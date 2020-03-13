Shroud breaks down the best loadout perks for Call of Duty: Warzone

When a first-person shooter legend gives advice, it’s probably a good idea to listen.

Former CS:GO pro shroud explained the best perks to run in Call of Duty: Warzone, detailing it all in yesterday’s video. The Mixer streamer explained that your goal should be to “counter as many perks as possible” when choosing your ideal loadout.

“You wanna make sure you have the most versatile counter to every single perk in the game,” shroud said. “Cold-Blooded, Ghost, and then the third one can be whatever you want… That’s personal preference.”

The Cold-Blooded perk makes you undetectable to AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Ghost similarly helps you go under the radar, making you undetectable by UAVs, drones, and Heartbeat Sensors.

In such a big battle royale map with 150 players, it’s safe to say there will always be a gun pointed in your direction. And with snipers being fatal and hard to escape, it’s important to remain hidden in every way that you can. Shroud recommends these two perks so that you can avoid detection and get the upper hand on enemies.

Screengrab via Shroud

The former pro said the third perk comes down to personal preference. But shroud runs Amped, which provides faster weapon swap and rocket launcher reload speed. Considering how slow it is to switch weapons, running Amped might not be a bad idea.

To get your ideal loadout in-game, players can loot Loadout Crates from around the map or purchase a Loadout Drop Marker at a Buy Station for $6,000.