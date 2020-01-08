Shipment 24/7 now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

A new playlist update is now live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and it has brought back Shipment.

The insanely small close-quarters map is now home to its own playlist, and it’s five-vs-five instead of the normal six-vs-six. It replaces Shoot House 24/7 in the playlist selector.

Call of Duty on Twitter Shipment 24/7 – Live now! https://t.co/Pl6N6BQ7Qd

Infinity Ward said that the spawn points on Shipment have been tweaked since it was last live as part of the Shoot the Ship playlist. Shipment’s spawns had been notoriously bad prior to any new changes.

This news will be a bit of a bummer for fans of Shoot House 24/7, as the new map has been a fan-favorite since CoD: MW launched in October. It’s always possible that it could return to the playlist once Shipment 24/7 rotates out, though.

In other playlist changes, one-vs-one Gunfight is now available, as well as the normal two-vs-two Gunfight. Grind has been replaced by Gun Game, the classic mode where a kill earns you a new weapon until you’ve used them all.