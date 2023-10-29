‘Shambolic’: CDL’s next season is set to begin this year but CoD fans are concerned

A recent Call of Duty League announcement riled up the community with Major decisions and the removal of mid-season tournaments. Why does no one listen to the fans?

The next CDL season is set to begin on Dec. 8, 2023 according to Dexerto’s Jacob Hale on Twitter. While these dates are subject to change, the announcement revealed changes to the pro league schedule that many are concerned about. With a total of four back-to-back Majors and a Championship set to arrive in July 2024 to conclude the season, few are in favor of these season changes.

CDL 2023/24 SCHEDULE (*subject to change*)



MAJOR 1

– Qualifiers: Dec 8-Jan 21

– LAN: Jan 25-28



MAJOR 2

– Qualifiers: Feb 16-Mar 17

– LAN: Mar 21-24



MAJOR 3

– Qualifiers: Apr 12-May 12

– LAN: May 16-19



MAJOR 4

– Qualifiers: May 24-Jun 16

– LAN: Jun 20-23



CHAMPS

– July 11-14 pic.twitter.com/J1OCFNKHrV — Jacob Hale (@JakeHaleee) October 28, 2023

While Call of Duty League 2022 held four Majors, the mid-season tournaments gave fans and pro players a breather between the Stages with Warzone’s Resurgence and Pro-Am Classic. Because mid-season tournaments are removed for next season, amateur teams that qualify in Challengers can no longer take on the big CoD dogs. This makes CDL 2023/24 strictly a Qualifiers and Championship season.

The community initially reacted to Hale’s tweet with backlash against the CDL for their ability to “screw it up every year.” The community agreed that there should be at least one more event to balance out the five-month off season schedule that has pro players and fans growing impatient for the next big event to come round. Redditors believe this schedule only “hinders the growth of the CDL” and that less money should be put into prize pools in favor of extra events.

Hale is confident that Major one will be set in Boston, concerning fans who describe Boston as “awful during winter.” This season’s schedule is set to start December 2023 and finish with Champs in July 2024. While roster changes and team development is crucial in the off season, those who require the most development won’t be playing in the CDL when Pro-Am Classic is removed.

This means that pro players in tier one organizations will have to wait a long five months until the next season, while being paid for a full year’s worth of work “but work only half year.” Fans’ reactions point toward the end of the Call of Duty League, but these long waits for a new pro league season aren’t unheard of in esports.

