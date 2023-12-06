‘Seriously?’: R6 Siege devs question new CoD operator that looks very familiar

Call of Duty’s latest operator appearance has perked the ears of rival FPS developers, and its similarities are stacking up.

Dokkaebi was released on Dec. 1 alongside Nolan, and it immediately caught the attention of gamers familiar with Rainbow Six: Siege. One of the 70 currently playable operators bears a striking resemblance to CoD’s newest operator. Did I mention they both have the same name? Both CoD and Siege’s characters are of Korean descent and their names are spelt exactly the same.

Siege looks different for some reason. Image via Activision

In the CoD developer’s defense, they are both named after creatures from Korean folklore. Dokkaebi are essentially Korean goblins and are known for, at times, playing tricks on humans. However, their similarities might just be too close for the community, and even for R6: Siege’s creative director Alexander Karpazis. The R6 dev simply replied to Nolan and Dokkaebi’s announcement on X the following day by saying “Seriously?”

As for who released their Dokkaebi operator first, there is no question. Siege unveiled Dokkaebi in November of 2017. However, these similarities might not mean much in the scheme of things. Since Dokkaebi is based on a Korean folklore character, unless the developers aim for a mythological appearance, odds are we’ll see similarities.

This isn’t a new issue in the gaming landscape either. With titles featuring an ever-expanding universe of characters, there is bound to be an overlap. First spotted by PCGamer, a version of the character Ash is in five separate titles and each one of them is a woman. While they have differences, three of them have silver hair, and two sport red hair instead.

Unless the CoD developers decide to either change her appearance or remove her from the game entirely, it seems like both titles will sport a Dokkaebi operator. Maybe we should just stop there though, no more similarities, please.