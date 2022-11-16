Seeing ‘Timed out waiting for achievements’ in Warzone 2? Here’s what to do

Warzone 2 is finally here, but so are a bunch of error codes that are hampering the experience for gamers looking to try out the new battle royale game.

A common error code popping up in the peskiest fashion on day one of Warzone 2 is “timed out waiting for achievements.” It seems to be connected to battle pass purchase attempts, and it’s really annoying for players who are trying to rank up and earn some new rewards.

Here’s all we know about the error code plaguing battle pass gamers in Warzone 2.

‘Timed out waiting for achievements’ in Warzone 2 fix

If you’re seeing the “Timed out waiting for achievements” error, you’re likely having an issue trying to purchase the battle pass within the first few hours of the launch of MW2’s season 01 and Warzone 2.

This error seems to be a common one that players are meeting when attempting to use CoD Points to buy the battle pass for season 01, especially at launch. This likely means that it’s a server-related problem due to the mass influx of players trying to access everything that the new season has to offer.

For now, the best solution is to just wait for the servers to stabilize. It’s unclear at the moment if the CoD Point transaction will go through, but if it did and you lost points without getting battle pass access, there are a couple of options. You can either wait a bit to see if the pass shows up eventually, or file a claim with Activision support to let them know that the points were taken out without the rewards being awarded.

The best bet right now is to just wait out the issues, play Warzone 2 or DMZ or MW2 multiplayer’s new content, and level up the pass before purchasing it. Once the servers are good to go, possibly within the next few days, the purchase will be easier to go through and register.