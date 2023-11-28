Secret MW3 attachment transforms TYR pistol into lethal shotgun

Get ready to see a lot of TYR loadouts in Warzone.

The Snake Shot attachment is back and better than ever in MW3, but it’s easy to miss at first glance.

Unlocking attachments in MW3 goes a different route than what fans have grown accustomed to. Each weapon has a set of attachments that are unlocked by leveling the gun up. There are also a few attachments per gun that are unlocked by leveling up other weapons.

Snake Shot pistols will bring back a lot of bad memories for Warzone players. Image via Activision

Community members criticized the need to use other weapons to unlock attachments in MW2, so MW3 introduced Armory Unlocks as a way to resolve that issue. Now, completing objectives and winning matches awards those attachments as an alternative.

Several attachments in the game, however, can only be unlocked through Armory Unlocks but aren’t shown in the Armory menu. CoD YouTuber JGOD highlighted a few of these attachments to keep an eye on, including a controversial ammo type that dominated Warzone.

Snake Shot pistols return to MW3

In Modern Warfare 2, CoD streamer JoeWo dubbed the Snake Shot pistols “the most overpowered secondaries ever.” And the Snake Shot attachment has made a triumphant return in MW3.

Snake Shot ammo transforms the TYR revolver into a hand-held shotgun. By sacrificing the weapon’s damage range, Snake Shot offers 60 percent more max hip fire spread accuracy and devastating damage numbers in close-range engagements.

JGOD did some digging and discovered that the 12.7X55MM Snake Shot ammo type can only be unlocked for the TYR pistol through Armory Unlocks. But when JGOD looked at the Armory Unlock menu, the attachment wasn’t an option.

Players must manually go into the attachment category for the TYR and select the ammo type to start the unlock process.

And this doesn’t just apply to the TYR. JGOD revealed nine different ammunition types for the MCW 6.8 hidden behind Armory Unlocks. The upcoming season one TAQ Eradicator weapon brings back the popular Monolithic Suppressor attachment, but players can unlock it early through a hidden Armory Unlock listed under 20 different weapons.

In preparation for Warzone going live on Dec. 6, battle royale fans should take advantage of these secret unlocks to get a leg up on the competition.