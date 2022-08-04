Seattle Surge take thrilling match over London Royal Ravens, advance at 2022 CDL Championship

On the backs of two strong Hardpoint performances, the Seattle Surge charged back in a come-from-behind victory over the London Royal Ravens today to move on in the 2022 Call of Duty League’s Championship Weekend.

As has been the case for the entirety of the 2022 CDL season, Seattle were led by its two young superstars, Pred and Sib. The duo, who were just named CDL all-stars, were a combined +30 during the series—and their slaying ability is one of the reasons the Surge are moving on.

“In the SnD, we weren’t really being proactive enough so I was like ‘OK, let’s work together, let’s calm it down and let’s talk more,’” Sib, who posted a 1.26 K/D over the series’ five maps, said after the victory. “We’ve been putting a lot of work in. Me personally, I’m never satisfied. Even going game five, that’s embarrassing. We need to play better than that. We’re champions and we need to act like it.”

While it was a battle, the Surge showed why they were one of four CDL teams to win a major championship in 2022, scratching and clawing their way back to win a wildly entertaining game four on Berlin Hardpoint. Down 2-1 in the series, London were just eight points away from shutting the door on Seattle with a 242-219 lead. But the kill feed lit up teal, giving the Surge a fighting chance. With the score at 249-242, London flooded the hill and nearly stole the map from Seattle. For a moment, it seemed like the Royal Ravens would take the map after keeping multiple members of Seattle at bay.

But Pred, who was massive in this match with a 1.14 K/D, would not be denied. The young superstar, who had struggled in the slaying category thus far in the map, had a massive two-piece to keep the Royal Ravens off the point and clinch the final point needed for Seattle to bring the series to a decisive game five. Seattle carried the momentum from their improbable victory into the Berlin Search and Destroy, jumping out to a 2-1 round advantage.

London continued to battle, though, and knotted the series at three rounds apiece. That’s when Seattle put their foot to the pedal, putting on an SnD masterclass en route to the next three rounds and a 6-3 map victory, giving them a 3-2 series win. Seattle now await the winner of the Atlanta FaZe and New York Subliners, who play tonight at 6:30pm CT. That match will take place on Friday, Aug. 5 at 5pm CT.

London will slide down to the lower bracket where one loss will send them home from the season’s biggest event. The Royal Ravens will await the loser of the Atlanta and New York match. The elimination bracket match will take place tomorrow at 2pm CT.