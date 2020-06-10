Season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone goes live late tonight

After a delay, the new season is finally coming.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone’s new content season will go live late tonight, Infinity Ward announced today.

Season four was delayed just over a week by Infinity Ward, who decided to push back the release to shine a light on protests against systemic racism and police brutality taking place all over the world.

Intel Incoming on Season Four.



New #ModernWarfare and #Warzone content is live tonight, June 10th @ 11PM PDT! — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) June 10, 2020

The new content will be pushed live at 1am CT on Thursday, June 11. That’s when players will undoubtedly be met with another massive update before they’re able to connect and play.

Season four will add Captain Price and Kyle “Gaz” Garrick as playable Operators, as well as new maps, new weapons, and a battle pass that contains 100 tiers of unlocks.

The unlocks should include things like watches, blueprints, Operator skins, vehicle skins, and more. The new weapons and maps being added this season are currently unknown, but Infinity Ward teased Scrapyard as a possibility.

It’s possible that the new season will bring an update to Warzone’s map or other new content to the battle royale mode. It hasn’t seen substantial changes since its release back in March.