Season 4 of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone to premiere at Summer Game Fest’s kickoff show

Tune in to see what's next in CoD.

The season of gaming announcements and reveals is set to begin this Thursday, June 10 with the Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live show—and Call of Duty will be front and center.

Geoff Keighley’s E3-like show will have first dibs on the reveal of season four in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, a few weeks before it’s set to go live. The show will likely include a new trailer or cutscene for the season, but more is possible.

Thursday, don't miss the world premiere first look at @CallofDuty Season 4 during #SummerGameFest Kickoff Live, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm GMT at https://t.co/1ZwAhZ66ie pic.twitter.com/2szA3NT2Dy — Summer Game Fest – LIVE This Thursday (@summergamefest) June 7, 2021

A new Call of Duty season has been released every two months like clockwork since the release of Modern Warfare in 2019. Each season comes with a new battle pass, which includes things like operators, weapons, and a ton of customization items.

Black Ops Cold War’s seasonal narratives are tied together, too, with the latest story beat seeing the captured Adler being taken into Verdansk and most likely brainwashed by the villainous Stitch. What comes next is sure to be just as interesting.

Once CoD is shown, it’s still worth it for gamers to stick around for the rest of the show. Keighley promises more world premieres and announcements, and even a performance by Weezer, if that’s your cup of tea.

The kickoff show for Summer Game Fest begins this Thursday, June 10 at 1pm CT at summergamefest.com.