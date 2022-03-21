Season 2 Reloaded update for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone coming March 23

A bunch of new content is coming this week for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone as part of the Season Two Reloaded update.

Both games are adding new modes, maps, and a variety of quality of life updates as part of the patch coming at the midway point of season two. There’s a lot to look forward to regardless of which game players enjoy the most.

Arms Race, Rebirth Reinforced, and the COD-Father 🔥



Check out everything coming to #Vanguard and #Warzone in Season Two Reloaded.https://t.co/6N7IqzBbYk pic.twitter.com/7adVQ7uZRj — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 21, 2022

For Warzone, Rebirth Island is getting its much-anticipated map update. This includes a rework of the map that adds several new points of interest such as Docks, Prison Courtyard, and Stronghold, along with Redeploy Balloons and Weapon Trade Stations.

Warzone is also getting some new modes called Rebirth Payload, Rebirth Blood Money, and Rebirth Resurgence solos, on top of new challenges and rewards as part of an event called Rebirth Reinforced.

Vanguard is getting some love in the way of a new map, Alps, a new mode called Arms Race, and three new vehicles called CD132 Transport, Sherman Tank, and GC 620 motorcycle. Vanguard ranked play will have a new skill division and new rewards as well.

Both games are receiving content with a new operator Gustavo, a new submachine gun called Armaguerra 43, and multiple new cosmetic bundles, including the Snoop Dogg operator bundle.

Season Two Reloaded goes live this week on March 23.