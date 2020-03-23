Seagull somehow missed an enemy in the same room as him in Call of Duty: Warzone

The latest in a long series of amazing Call of Duty: Warzone clips comes from Seagull—and it might be the funniest one yet.

Since moving on from professional Overwatch, Seagull has become a variety streamer. He’s dabbled in Apex Legends and other games, so he isn’t a complete newbie to battle royales. But in this clip, you’d never be able to tell that he’s a seasoned FPS pro.

While playing a solo match yesterday, Seagull entered a building to loot and walked into a bathroom with an enemy laying prone on the ground. But from Seagull’s non-reaction, you’d never know there was an enemy there.

Seagull looked right at the enemy and then hopped out the window to call in a Loadout Drop. His chat didn’t miss the enemy, however. They let him know right away and he was completely unaware.

Seagull quickly raced back up the stairs and locked eyes with the enemy, who was somehow still prone and unmoving. Seagull then emptied bullets into the enemy and got the kill, but not before taking damage himself.

“Wait, what?” Seagull said incredulously. “What the fuck? Hello?”

Seagull is one of the popular streamers who makes it a point to read his chat no matter how hectic it is, so he can easily be forgiven for missing the enemy. But still, that doesn’t change how funny this clip truly is.