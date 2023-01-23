Scump has 2 requirements to fight in an influencer boxing event after CDL retirement

Scump might be open to exploring a new line of entertainment following his shocking retirement from the Call of Duty League last week, not even halfway through the competitive season.

There have been plenty of rumors regarding the future of CoD‘s brightest star. It’s known that Scump will devote more time to content creation and fans have also already seen him co-stream the CDL and commentate over professional matches, but he’s also open to fighting in one of those influencer boxing events—as long as the event meets two conditions.

Related: Scump unexpectedly retires in the middle of his final season of competitive Call of Duty

“I’m not a fighter, I’m a lover,” Scump said in an interview with Davis “Hitch” Edwards for OpTic Gaming’s podcast. “Well, actually, if the money was right, and if it’s a fight that I think that I could win, I mean… who knows?”

What may prevent Scump from stepping into the boxing ring is the fear of losing the fight by knockout. The CoD star added that getting embarrassed would be the worst thing that could happen to him. These fights, however, are generating a huge influx of money because of how popular some streamers are. Jake Paul, for example, made approximately $36 million from his fights and was the third-highest-earning fighter between 2020 and 2021.

Scump had initially planned to compete in the entire 2023 CDL season but ended up retiring all of a sudden due to the difficulty of balancing content creation and competition, in addition to OpTic’s underwhelming performances at the start of the year. Regardless of whether he gets into boxing or not, one thing is for sure: Scump will not abandon CoD.

“I’m not going to be completely leaving the space obviously,” Scump said in his retirement video. “I’m still going to be heavily involved in Call of Duty. It’s not like I’m just going to evaporate from thin air or anything.”