Scorestreaks in Black Ops 6 are already a controversial topic among players

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is over three months away, but that’s not stopping gamers from discussing its future release ad nauseam.

Recommended Videos

During the first episode of the COD POD (Call of Duty Podcast), it was confirmed that BO6 will not have looping scorestreaks. This means that once all streaks are obtained, they will reset and not be earnable again until players respawn.

It is an FPS, after all. Image via Activision

BO6 is bringing back scorestreaks, meaning kills and objective play count toward streaks instead of just kills. But the change to reset score upon death again is a tweak from Black Ops Cold War, which did allow the looping of streaks.

This has many players annoyed, while others debate that this is for the best. A July 17 Reddit thread brought up the topic, and there was no shortage of opinions on the matter.

“This fucking sucks,” the poster of the thread said. “We’re back to the [Infinity Ward] mentality of not rewarding good players and protecting the bots. I can see the point of not wanting scorestreaks to gain other scorestreaks. But without scorestreak looping it’s BETTER to just die after getting your max killstreak. Why not just reset the scorestreak after reaching max?”

They raise some good points, but the fact is that constant scorestreaks dominating a lobby is never fun to be on the business end of. Having players get lit up by a jet as they spawn over and over usually just ends up with them leaving the lobby.

“As someone who loops streaks this isn’t a big deal,” another player replied. “Sounds like they want the focus to be on gun combat than killstreaks that devastate a team for the entire match. I think it’s okay, I’ll wait to come to conclusions until (CoD Next).”

There’s no doubt the ability to loop killstreaks over and over without dying is a positive for better players, and a negative for some lesser skilled CoD gamers. But for Treyarch, it’s simple: Scorestreak spam is bad.

“The goal there is we want to reward players in a single life, fairly, with high-end rewards… but we really want to avoid scorestreak spam,” said Treyarch’s associate director of design Matt Scronce on the COD POD. “That’s something I personally don’t like. I know a lot of players don’t like it. I know if you’re a really good player, you just wanna keep calling them in, and so I get it. But we’re erring on the side of less scorestreak spam for now. But we have the beta and we’ll take all the feedback.”

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy