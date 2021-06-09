Report: No E3 for Call of Duty, Vanguard is next title

The next Call of Duty title reportedly won’t be revealed at this week’s E3. Instead, Activision could be opting for an in-game event in Call of Duty: Warzone later this year, according to a report from Video Games Chronicles.

The report also says the newest game in the series is heading back to World War II with Call of Duty: Vanguard. After 2017’s Call of Duty: WWII, Sledgehammer Games is reportedly once again taking the franchise back to its roots, this time likely focusing on the battles in the Pacific.

Exclusive: Call of Duty is skipping E3 as Warzone prepares to shift to World War II with a brand new Pacific map.https://t.co/BuknsVDvJF pic.twitter.com/IXW6zsCWDy — VGC (@VGC_News) June 9, 2021

VGC reported that there will be a new Warzone map to accompany the release of Vanguard later this year. With Black Ops Cold War’s rough integration into the popular battle royale last year, struggling with balancing issues from the start, all eyes will be on Vanguard’s weapon integration into Warzone.

Warzone’s Verdansk received a revamped version of the map earlier this year, nearly six months after the launch of Cold War. This year, Warzone could reportedly receive a new map with the launch of Vanguard sometime this fall. With Verdansk already traveling back in time to the 1980s, players could be taken back even further, this time to the 1940s.

It appears that Activision’s planned vehicle for future Call of Duty announcements will be Warzone after the successful reveal of Cold War in 2020 when Warzone players were greeted with a limited-time mode to participate in.

Call of Duty will reveal season four of Warzone and Cold War at Summer Games Fest on Thursday, June 10 at 1pm CT.