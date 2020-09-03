Rarest operator skins in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Call of Duty’s battle royale mode, Warzone, offers players the option to enter the game as a variety of unique operators. These operators provide no in-game benefits, however. They simply allow players to customize their appearance.

The customization options in Warzone go further than just selecting a character. Players can customize the specific look of that character by unlocking and equipping skins that will change their appearance. Some of these skins can be unlocked through completing missions in the game, while others need to be bought from the store or acquired through a variety of methods outside of the game.

Here are some of the rarest skins in Warzone today.

UDT Ghost

One of the most popular operators in Warzone, Ghost gets his familiar look from the Modern Warfare series. To unlock this skin, players must purchase a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered. Once the player has done this, they’ll receive multiple rewards including this skin among other weapon skins and player card rewards.

Marsh Demon

A skin for the operator Krueger, Marsh Demon has one of the most unique methods of being acquired. Players who want access to this skin are required to purchase the Making Call of Duty: Modern Warfare hardback book that was published by Activision in October 2019. The book itself includes concept art and imagery relevant to the game, as well as a code that players can enter to unlock the exclusive look for Krueger.

True Victory

One of the brighter skins available in the game, True Victory is a new look for the D-Day operator that will see him covered in blue clothing with a black vest and headband saying the word “victory.” Players must have D-Day unlocked to activate this skin. To do this, they must complete part of the game’s campaign mode. Once this has been done, players could acquire the code for the skin off cans of Mountain Dew’s Amp Game Fuel that have the Modern Warfare branding on them. After this, a code can be entered into their Activision account, unlocking the skin in the game.

The Woodsman

A PlayStation exclusive, The Woodsman skin came bundled inside the Warzone Combat Pack available in season three. The Wyatt skin itself looks to be heavily inspired by Joel from the platform exclusive video game The Last Of Us. Players were able to unlock this as a free bonus for being a PlayStation Plus user.

Valentaur

A skin for the Minotaur operator, Valentaur was released as part of the Valentine’s Slay bundle during season two. For just 1,100 CP, players could unlock this skin as well as different Valentine’s Day inspired weapon skins, charms, and stickers. The skin is a simple recolor of Minotaur’s clothing, seeing him wear a pink shirt under his ballistic vest while adding what appears to be a tattoo on the operator’s face.

Bushranger

Another skin for D-Day, Bushranger was made available in season one as part of the Outback operator pack. The bundle cost 1,800 CP and all the proceeds went toward bushfire relief in Australia. The skin itself looks to be heavily inspired by Australian culture too, seeing D-Day wear a slouch hat affiliated with Australian soldiers.

Snow Force

The next two skins were both released together in the Holideadly bundle back in the first season of the game. Snow Force is a Bale operator skin that changes his color scheme to blue clothing with a red vest. This is one of the most striking and unique looks for the operator, and due to when it was released, it’s become one of the rarest skins in the game today.

Solstice

The other operator skin available in the Holideadly bundle was a skin for Thorne titled Solstice. Inspired by the Solstice in which the world experiences the shortest or longest amount of daylight, this skin is a unique look for Thorne. The look will see him don a white beanie, red shirt, and red and white camo pants.

Dark Vision

One of the most sought-after skins in the game, Dark Vision was a skin for the operator Ghost only available during season two. The skin could be acquired by players who completed specific challenges with the operator inside the game’s multiplayer mode. This unique skin sees the operator don a hooded jumper like the Ghosted skin. But in this case, it’s colored an arctic white. Being one of the more popular operators in the game, this skin is heavily desired by players but unfortunately is no longer available to earn inside the game.

Dune Hunter

A first season reward, Dune Hunter Mara was available to players who completed a series of challenges during season one. The skin itself is remarkably like some of the other skins available for the operator, but its rareness comes from the criteria to unlock the reward so early in the game’s lifespan. Players had to first unlock battle pass tier 100 to have access to the missions that would need to be completed to unlock the skin for Mara.