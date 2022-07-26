The ultimate global Warzone competition returns this August, when the Prime Gaming World Series of Warzone for 2022 kicks off with the in-game open qualifier beginning on Aug. 15.

Players and trios in both North America and Europe will have the opportunity to qualify for their respective regional qualifiers and perhaps the EU or NA finals set to take place in September.

World Series of Warzone 2022 features the biggest prize pool yet, with $600,000 along the line between the NA and EU finals, and the winner-take-all $100K #SoloYolo Drop for both NA and EU.

Here’s all the info you’ll need to keep up with the biggest Warzone tournament to date.

World Series of Warzone 2022 format

The event begins with the in-game open qualifiers for NA and EU. The public WSOW BR Trios playlist will go live on Aug. 12 at 11am CT and run until Aug. 15 at 11am CT. Registered trios can compete during this time and will be scored based on their top 10 best performance during the in-game qualifier. The top 40 from each region advance to the regional qualifiers.

The regional qualifiers will see the top 40 teams from each region face off in a five-match series featuring the same scoring system. The top 20 from the qualifier will move on to the finals, joining 20 invited trios, in each region. The finals will be another five-match series.

Following the finals for each region will be the $100,000 #SoloYolo Drop, a single-map Solos competition.

World Series of Warzone 2022 prize pool breakdown

Here’s the full breakdown of the World Series of Warzone 2022 prize pool for both the North American and European finals. The prizes are the same for both regions.

Squad Placement Squad Payout Payout per player First $50,000 $16,667 Second $30,000 $10,000 Third $20,000 $6,667 Fourth $15,000 $5,000 Fifth $12,500 $4,167 Sixth $10,000 $3,333 Seventh $8,000 $2,667 Eighth $7,000 $2,333 Ninth $6,000 $2,000 10th $5,500 $1,833 11th $5,000 $1,667 12th $4,500 $1,500 13th $4,000 $1,333 14th to 16th $3,500 $1,167 17th to 20th $3,000 $1,000

The #SoloYolo Drop will award $100,000 to the sole winner of the Solos match for each region that takes place after the World Series of Warzone finals.

World Series of Warzone 2022 scoring and rules

Throughout each phase of the World Series of Warzone 2022, trios will earn a single point for each kill performed by a team member. The team that finishes first in a match will earn a 2x points bonus, and the teams that finish second through 15th will earn a 1.5x points bonus.

Here are the rules/requirements for competing in World Series of Warzone 2022:

Players must be 18 or older, and reside in a country that can is eligible to compete in the tournament’s region.

Must be at least Prestige Rank one in the game.

Participants must set their Game Play Data to “All” on their CoD profile preferences page.

Must sign up for the in-game qualifiers through GameBattles.

Other obvious rules, like no cheating and being respectful, are also in place.