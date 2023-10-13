Popular CoD content creator breaks down how broken MW3’s spawn system really is

Although many Call of Duty enthusiasts had rose-tinted glasses on when looking at Modern Warfare 3 during the first beta weekend, most players have gotten enough time with the game to realize that not everything is going as smoothly as it could for the next installment in the iconic franchise.

Droves of players have raised complaints about the game’s broken spawn system. Popular Canadian content creator TheXclusiveAce has even posted a full breakdown of the new spawn systems in the game and discussed why they must be fixed before the game’s official release on Friday, Nov. 10.

In his detailed video, Ace explained that in previous CoD titles, the spawns were much more predictable for both sides of the fight. But in MW3, the system is far too dynamic and is constantly flipping from the slightest amount of pressure from your opponents, according to TheXclusiveAce. He also showed a live recording of a game and how teams are constantly flipping spawns, splitting spawns across the map, and how random they seem to be at times.

There isn’t a clear distinction for players as to which side belongs to their team at a given moment, he claims, and more often than not, players find themselves surrounded right off of spawning or are dying to players behind them. Ultimately, the game flow has been completely lost for multiple modes and has left many beta testers feeling confused about where they should expect the enemies to appear next.

On Favela, for example, the map has been built for side-to-side combat and gameplay, with teams spawning on the left and right sides for the best game flow. With the current spawn system, however, players are finding themselves spawning at the top and bottom of the map instead, making the flow of the map a lot less ideal and much more clogged.

Luckily, since this is a beta, players can hope the developers will work on creating a better spawn system moving forward, though it could take a bit of time before they are able to perfect the system for the general release. This shouldn’t be too much of an issue since these are all existing maps that have been played countless times since the release of the original MW2, but many fans have their fingers crossed that the team is able to address the issues soon.

