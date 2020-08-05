PlayStation Plus users get another free DLC pack for Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players on PS4 have yet another exclusive pack of DLC to download. The season five Combat Pack is now live and can be downloaded for free by anyone who’s a member of PlayStation Plus.

The loot is all soccer-themed, based around the fictional team in Verdansk that one day played inside of the stadium that’s since had its roof blown off.

Screengrab via PlayStation

In total, there are eight new items in the bundle. For a free DLC, that’s pretty awesome. Here’s everything that’s included in the bundle:

Epic Zane ‘The Footballer’ skin

Operator: Zane

Epic ‘On the Volley’ Weapon Blueprint

Epic ‘Injury Time’ Watch

Epic ‘The Sparks’ Charm

Epic ‘Stunning Strike’ Calling Card

Epic ‘Sparks Pride’ Emblem

60 Minute Double XP Token

Screengrab via Activision

The pack can be found on the PlayStation Store or by going to the store and searching for “Combat Pack.” You can also get it in-game via the Franchise Store tab of the store and scrolling to the end.

Make sure to grab it while you can because the pack is an exclusive only until Oct. 1.