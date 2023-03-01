Platform exclusivity won’t be a problem in Call of Duty, according to Phill Spencer

All CoD fans can expect a fun and full experience regardless of their platform, he says.

Microsoft’s Phill Spencer has confirmed the company has no intention of hindering players’ Call of Duty experience on other platforms, giving hope that exclusive content won’t be an issue in the series.

As reported by Video Game Chronicle, the CEO of Xbox Game Studios confirmed in a recent Xbox On interview that players on all platforms can expect the full CoD experience and that, allegedly, they’re not interested in exclusivity.

During the interview, Spencer was asked if there are any plans for exclusive CoD content for Xbox players if the $69 billion acquisition of CoD publisher Activision Blizzard is approved. Spencer confirmed they want to provide the best CoD experience on all platforms.

“That’s not the game we’re trying to play here either,” Spencer said. “It’s not about a skin on a gun. It’s not about a certain kind of mode of the game. The same version of the game will be available on all platforms, which is really what we do today.”

Spencer also referenced an exclusive quest in Hogwarts Legacy that is only available on PlayStation. The executive confirmed this is part of the industry but that this won’t be the case with the CoD franchise post-acquisition.

Earlier this year, Microsoft signed a 10-year partnership with Nintendo to bring CoD games to the Nintendo Switch.

The same offer is on the table with Sony but has not yet been signed.