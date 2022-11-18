‘Pathetic’ Warzone 2 launch forces former CoD pro TeePee to take a coffee break

It’s been a rocky start for Call of Duty’s updated battle royale mode Warzone 2, which was released earlier this week, and former CoD pro TeePee is already fed up.

After streaming for a little more than four hours today, TeePee’s game crashed during a squads match where he had six kills and $6,320. Though his teammates had all just been taken out, TeePee was skydiving in to buy all of his teammates’ lives back.

“If that’s not the perfect fucking example of this video game,” he said.

The frustration of his teammates was palpable as one of them confessed that the situation made them not want to play the game anymore. As all the teammates took turns expressing their feelings about it all, they agreed to “take a walk” to clear their heads from the tilting experience.

But TeePee took some extra time after to speak with his chat and unload how he truly felt about the state of Warzone, which at times feels like an unfinished buggy mess of a product.

“I’m really trying to do my best to not bitch about the game,” he said. “But holy fuck. … This is pathetic sometimes, like seriously, what the fuck is this decision-making, the implementation. There’s too many fucking bugs. There’s not enough counters to all the stupid shit. The perks don’t even fucking work.”

Just before his game crashed, TeePee and his team were loathing some of the balancing issues in the game that put them in a disadvantageous position despite believing they were playing well. As more issues compiled, it only made sense that a game crash would set the whole foursome in a fit of madness.

At the end of his rant, TeePee told his chat that he was going to go say hello to his wife and child, maybe grab some coffee, and then he’d be back to play for a “long time.”