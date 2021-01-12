It's got one big fix for a popular Zombies exploit.

Call of Duty fans were hit with a surprise update in Black Ops Cold War today, and Treyarch has just now released the patch notes for it.

The minor update was small in size and didn't change too much in the game, but the patch will be relevant to Zombies players and those who play Black Ops Cold War on PS5.

Treyarch says the update added "general stability improvements specific to PlayStation 5." Details were not given, but the PS5 version of the game has had its issues with crashing, framerate hitches, and more.

There were also stability fixes for Zombies mode and Dead Ops Arcade, and a fix for an exploit on Die Maschine which let players duplicate weapons—namely, the Ray Gun.

YOU CAN DUPLICATE THE RAYGUN IN ZOMBIES RIGHT NOW!



Treyarch have confirmed they are patching this, so have fun while it lasts gamers LOL. pic.twitter.com/5HpGvtW38Q — NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) December 28, 2020

Treyarch also announced today that double weapon XP would begin in-game this Friday, alongside "115 Day," a celebration for the Zombies community. The Treyarch Twitter has been teasing new Zombies content in recent days.

You can check out the full list of patch notes below:

Global

General stability improvements specific to PlayStation 5.

Zombies

Stability

Various stability fixes.

Die Maschine

Closed an exploit that permitted duplication of the player’s weapon.

Dead Ops Arcade 3