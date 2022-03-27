OpTic Texas extend win streak to 12, defeat Atlanta FaZe in 2022 Call of Duty League Major 2 online qualifier

OpTic Texas are the only team to go flawless through the 2022 Call of Duty League Major Two online qualifiers following their 3-0 win over the Atlanta FaZe today.

OpTic rolled into the Major Two qualifiers with the first Vanguard championship under their belts. After taking home the win at Major One, Scump and crew haven’t stopped their reign of dominance in the 2022 Call of Duty League season.

In the Major Two online qualifiers, OpTic beat the Florida Mutineers and Los Angeles Guerrillas 3-0, Seattle Surge 3-1, and L.A. Thieves 3-2 to keep their winning streak alive. Their final test came against the Atlanta FaZe today. But a last-minute substitution of Prestinni for Simp due to illness tipped the scales in favor of Texas.

OpTic started out slow during the Gavatu Hardpoint to open the series but pulled it back thanks to the heroics of iLLeY and Scump. That momentum carried into the Tuscan Search and Destroy when the team clutched up during round 11. While OpTic took the win on Tuscan, they were still pushed to their limits despite FaZe having a last-minute substitute.

It all came down to the Gavatu Control, which showcased the issues that FaZe were having without one of their main stars. Prestinni was unable to get anything going throughout the map while iLLeY was running around causing problems. OpTic’s 3-1 win in the Control brings their win streak in that particular mode to 14, breaking the CDL record that was previously set by the Toronto Ultra with 13 consecutive Control wins during Black Ops Cold War.

With a near-perfect victory over FaZe, OpTic will carry their 12-match win streak into Major Two, which is set to take place in Minnesota next weekend.