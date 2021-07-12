OpTic Chicago take down New York Subliners 3-0, start Call of Duty League Stage 5 group play 2-0

OpTic Chicago picked up a dominant 3-0 victory over the New York Subliners during the Call of Duty League’s Stage Five group play match today.

OpTic, a team that’s consistently sat within the top five of the CDL standings all season, finally achieved a statement win over one of the league’s top four teams. This was the team many expected to see all season, winning matches with emphatic numbers. Aside from Scump, who posted a 1.02 series K/D, the other three members of OpTic all had 1.34 K/Ds or better. Envoy, thanks to a 35-17 performance on Raid Control, led Chicago with a 1.63 K/D across the series’ three maps.

“Just to keep playing how we practice, that’s the most important thing,” FormaL said of the team’s focus heading into the final leg of the season. “Because we look great in scrims it’s just when it comes to matches, sometimes I think we get ahead of ourselves and we don’t really, like, play how we usually do.”

New York continue to struggle recently, with the latest result being their third straight loss dating back to the Stage Four Major. The Subliners have consistently performed like a top-five team all season but seem to have taken a step back with the start of Stage Five. Asim, who was unable to compete in the Stage Four Major due to travel issues, is still working his way back into the lineup, which could be partly to blame for the Subliners’ issues.

This match was also marred by connectivity issues that caused a nearly hour-long delay between maps one and two. It’s the second time New York had to deal with a delay in as many series. “Currently in a match right now,” Clayster tweeted during the interruption. “But feels like a scrim the way my time is being torched AMA.”

New York will take on the London Royal Ravens on July 17 at 2pm CT. Chicago will be back in action next week when they face off against the Atlanta FaZe on July 18 at 3:30pm CT.