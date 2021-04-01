OpTic Chicago bounce back with win over Seattle Surge in 2021 Call of Duty League Stage 2 group play

OpTic still has a shot at first place in their group.

After a shockingly poor week of play, OpTic Chicago recovered and secured a much-needed victory over the Seattle Surge today in the Call of Duty League.

OpTic, who lost all six maps across two matches last week, swept the Surge to improve to 2-2 in the second stage of the CDL season. Three of the OpTic players finished with positive Kill/Death ratios, a major difference from their losses in the previous week.

The rebound that @OpTicCHI needed!@DylanEnvoy with the moves at the end to secure the Control and 3-0 W against @SeattleSurge!#BrickByBrick | #CDL2021 pic.twitter.com/xrkf2adD90 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) April 1, 2021

FormaL, in particular, led the way in each of the first two maps. The former world champion finished with game-high kill counts on both Raid Hardpoint (28) and Checkmate Search and Destroy (12). Dashy finished atop the leaderboard on Raid Control with a 31-21 performance.

For Seattle, this loss knocks them into a four-way tie for second in Group B with OpTic, the Florida Mutineers, and Minnesota RØKKR. This defeat was also the first time this stage the Surge had not won at least two maps in a series.

Every team in Group B has one match to play, so each squad has something to play for as the second Major draws near. OpTic, for example, can still finish first in the group if they defeat the Dallas Empire and both the Mutineers and RØKKR lose their respective matchups.

The CDL continues with Group A play tomorrow at 2pm CT.

