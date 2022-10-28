One Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer map was secretly deleted ahead of global launch

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer and Spec Ops modes are rolling out across the globe today. The new CoD title had a staggered release, with the campaign arriving on consoles and PCs over a week ago.

Before launch, the Modern Warfare 2 beta saw a massive collection of players testing out the gameplay and a large portion of them loved every moment of it.

The newest installment in the CoD franchise has promised a series of new maps, game modes, and weapons for players to enjoy—including old Modern Warfare battlefields that players fell in love with when the in-frachise series first released. Unfortunately, it appears not every map from the beta actually made it to full launch.

Players are already reporting Museum, a 6v6 map, has disappeared.

There is only 10 6v6 maps in #ModernWarfareII. The Museum map has been removed. pic.twitter.com/IFlrJgKEAE — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) October 27, 2022

There has been no official communication from the Modern Warfare 2 devs in regards to the possible removal—but Dot has confirmed the map doesn’t appear in multiplayer playlists at the moment and there is no in-game message.

The devs have remained quiet about the maps removal, maybe suggesting there’s a chance it could come back into the fold in the future. There’s always a chance it could be reworked to fix any glaring issues that fans pointed out.

Titles like CS:GO and VALORANT switch maps out of the active competitive pool frequently, though never on the first day of launch.

This could potentially be a method that Infinity Ward takes into account, ensuring a player base that has a reason to come back… or they could have just forgotten to add it.