One in the Chamber returns in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare this week

One in the Chamber will be a featured playlist in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare this week, Activision revealed in a new blog post.

The classic party mode was originally introduced in 2010’s Call of Duty: Black Ops, featuring some unique gameplay. Every player gets a gun with one bullet and getting a kill earns another bullet. If you miss, however, you’ll need to melee to stay alive.

In the mode, each player has just three lives. The highest score wins the match, so it’s important to be accurate and choose shots wisely or the L will be handed to you swiftly.

There’s nothing new in Warzone this week, however. Warzone Rumble returns for 50-vs-50 gameplay for a second week in a row.

Image via Activision

The blog post also highlighted some new bundles hitting the store this week, including the Wendigo bundle that features an Operator skin for Krieg. Wendigo also has three weapon blueprints for the “Psychosis” assault rifle, “Evil Manifest” submachine gun, and the “Crevasse” melee weapon.

The anime-themed “Notice Me” series is back with a new bundle, too, featuring a slick blue color scheme instead of bright pink.