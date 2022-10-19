O Canada: Toronto Ultra to host final CDL 2023 Major as full league schedule revealed

It's just going to be #SooUltra.

Modern Warfare 2 is just days away from release and the Call of Duty League has confirmed Toronto as the host for the fifth and final major of the season next year.

Major V will be hosted by the Toronto Ultra and it will take place from May 25 to 28. A venue for the event has yet to be announced, but the team promised that information surrounding location and ticketing will be coming soon.

LET'S RUN IT BACK BABY! The @CODLeague is coming back to Toronto 🇨🇦



Toronto Ultra Major V Powered by @Bell

🗓️ May 25-28

🏟️ Ticketing and venue announcement coming soon#StrengthInTheNorth | #BetterWithBell pic.twitter.com/nrWEB5WAqD — Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) October 19, 2022

Toronto’s Major will round out the regular season following Majors hosted in Raleigh, North Carolina, Boston, Texas, and New York. The season will culminate in Championship Weekend sometime after that.

The 2023 CDL season will have the earliest start date yet for any of the league’s campaigns. Instead of beginning in January or February like in years past, the season will kick off before the calendar turns over to 2023.

The full schedule for the upcoming season is now available and can be found below.

Major I – Hosted by CDL

Dec. 2 to 11 – Online Qualifiers

Dec. 15 to 18 – LAN Tournament

Major II – Boston Breach

Jan. 13 to 29 – Online Qualifiers

Feb. 2 to 5 – LAN Tournament

Major III – OpTic Texas

Feb. 17 to Mar 5 – Online Qualifiers

March 9 to 12 – LAN Tournament

Major IV – New York Subliners

March 24 to April 9 – Online Qualifiers

April 13 to16 – LAN Tournament

Major V – Toronto Ultra

May 5 to 21 – Online Qualifiers

May 25 to 28 – LAN Tournament

The 2023 CDL season begins on Friday, Dec. 2 with Major I beginning a few weeks later on Dec. 15. Modern Warfare 2 will release on Oct. 28.