New-look New York Subliners get first win of CDL Stage 5 group play over Paris Legion

The new-look New York Subliners, who subbed in Diamondcon for Clayster ahead of the final week of 2021 Call of Duty League Stage Five group play, picked up a 3-2 victory today over the Paris Legion in the roster’s debut.

Diamondcon, who stepped back into New York’s starting lineup in place of Clay, didn’t have the most impressive series individually, posting a 0.79 K/D over the series’ five maps. But the story for New York was HyDra, who had one of his most impactful series as a member of the Subliners. Overall, he led the way in K/D for New York with a 1.19, but no map was bigger for him than the game one Garrison Hardpoint.

New York were down 233-147 and HyDra held a 21-18 stat line. He proceeded to finish the game with a 15-3 K/D, making vital plays all over the map. He ended up 36-21 (1.78) to lead New York to a 250-244 win to take a 1-0 series lead. Mack helped lead the way with a 1.07 overall K/D, though that’s a bit skewed by his poor slaying performance in the first map. In the last four maps of the series, he put on a great performance with a 1.36 K/D.

MACK IN THE BOX 🔥 pic.twitter.com/pJZNwP3ECW — NYSL (@Subliners) July 22, 2021

Paris fought hard to push it to a game five but didn’t have enough in the tank to close out the series. The Legion have nothing to play for beyond seeding for the Stage Five Major, but this is a loss that’s going to sting. The loss in the first map was a huge collapse and if they won that map, this series might have been completely different. Instead, Paris move to 1-3 in Stage Five group play.

New York will close out this year’s online group play with a matchup against the Atlanta FaZe on Sunday, July 24 at 3:30pm CT. Paris will take on their European counterpart the London Royal Ravens to finish group play on Saturday, July 24 at 2pm CT.