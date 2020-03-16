NoahJ456 produces one of the best Call of Duty: Warzone clutch plays yet

Call of Duty: Warzone has been a breeding ground for some insane clips, but we think NoahJ456 just pulled off the best one yet.

The 100 Thieves streamer was queued up with fellow organization figures Nadeshot and CouRage in the final circle of an epic match today when he popped off for arguably the best clutch the game has seen.

This might be one of my greatest clutches of all time. pic.twitter.com/noJXCOhbu8 — 100T NoahJ456 (@NoahJ456) March 16, 2020

With five players around them, CouRage dropped and Nadeshot died soon after. NoahJ parachuted down to the street level as the final circle closed in to leave nothing but gas in the surrounding area.

NoahJ then made the flank play of a lifetime, pushing out into the gas and armoring up while putting on his gas mask. He approached the final team from behind, completely unaware of him, and picked off all three final players.

He gunned down two and then meleed the final player, finishing off the last kill to take home a victory, which was the trio’s third win in a row.

The final seconds of a Warzone match can be hectic and players frequently get crushed under the pressure. But NoahJ picked up his teammates and the win today in the best way possible—as cool as a cucumber.