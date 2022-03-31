Nintendo Switch server listing momentarily appears on Call of Duty website

In recent weeks, rumors of the Call of Duty series coming to Nintendo Switch have gained some steam on social media. A reputable leaker in the Call of Duty community, @RalphsValve, tweeted one week ago that Activision was working on bringing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered to the console. While there is no additional news on that front, there was an update to the official Online Services list on Activision’s website that showed a Nintendo Switch server.

This part of the Activision website allows Call of Duty players to see the status of servers for each individual platform a specific game is playable on. The Nintendo Switch was temporarily showing as “online” for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which was released in 2018 for Windows, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

been here since febuary idk how long before pic.twitter.com/ya0DTpASGb — Adrian Cartwright (@7adiecartwright) March 30, 2022

The fact that this server listing for the Switch popped up on the page for Black Ops 4 is curious. The game isn’t the rumored title being developed for the console, according to RalphsValve.

Shortly after the Nintendo Switch listing was discovered, Activision removed it. This could have been a glitch with the website’s code and nothing more, but fans are looking to dig a little deeper than that. One fan tweeted that the listing had been live on the website since at least Feb. 17.

It’s unclear exactly why Activision waited until now to take down the Switch server listing. Traditionally, Activision will take something down because it’s either false information or correct information that it doesn’t want fans to see before it becomes public.

The possibility of Call of Duty on the Switch is something that Activision could deliver with the help of Microsoft, regardless of whether the recent Switch listing was a mistake or not. Microsoft president Brad Smith spoke on the subject in February after it was announced that Microsoft will be acquiring Activision Blizzard in 2023.

“We’d like to bring [Call of Duty] to Nintendo devices,” Smith said. “We’d like to bring the other popular titles that Activision has, and ensure that they continue to be available on PlayStation, [and] that they become available on Nintendo.”

With this statement, the recent Nintendo Switch listing for Black Ops 4, and RalphsValve’s report from last week, it’s possible Call of Duty on the Switch could become a reality. But nothing is official at this point, so fans will have to continue waiting for something more concrete.