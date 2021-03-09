NICKMERCS’ best Call of Duty: Warzone loadouts

Call of Duty: Warzone offers a gameplay experience fitting to its name. Even if you already consider yourself a decent CoD player due to your past experiences in the franchise, you may only be able to hold on for so long in Warzone.

Alongside combining the perfect battle royale experience with the core mechanics of each CoD title, the game has its own meta that you'll need to closely follow to increase your odds of survival out in the field. Though there's a little bit of chance involved when it comes to finding the guns you want while playing Warzone, knowing which guns work better than others will increase your awareness throughout the looting stage.

Experimenting with different loadouts will always be a good idea and practice will also get you better results. While following the meta is one thing, experimenting with new or tweaked weapons can also help you define the next trend. No one does the latter better than NICKMERCS since he has a habit of finding out the most overpowered loadouts by experimenting with almost everything in Warzone.

NICKMERCS has been a household name within the Warzone scene since the game's release in 2020. Despite his fair share of favorite loadouts, NICKMERCS constantly experiments with new weapons and shares meta-defining builds on his YouTube channel. You can also catch him live on Twitch while trying out new builds.

Here are some of the best Warzone loadouts that NICKMERCS has showcased so far.

NICKMERC'S MAC-10 Warzone loadout

SMGs are quite powerful in CoD's multiplayer modes due to the close-quarter nature of the maps, but picking up one in Warzone can leave you at a disadvantage when the circle collapses on areas that favor medium to long-range fights.

The MAC-10 was added to the game as a part of Black Ops Cold War season one. Just like most SMGs, the gun shreds through enemies at close range. But compared to other SMGs in the game, the MAC-10 has a higher DPS and can be easier to control if you have a stable aim.

Here are the attachments that NICKMERCS prefers on the MAC-10.

Muzzle Brake 9

5.3″ Extended Barrel

Wire Stock

Patrol Grip

STANAG 53 Rnd Drum

It doesn't matter how powerful the MAC-10 can be, it'll always work better when it's paired with a weapon that can cover long distances. If you already have a sniper on your squad, going with an assault rifle can be a safer choice.

Pairing your MAC-10 with a sniper rifle will make your overall loadout two-dimensional because you won't have much to offer during hectic medium-range gunfights.

NICKMERCS’ Grau Warzone loadout

It's hard to go wrong with an assault rifle in Warzone. It's the most versatile weapon class in the game and ARs can shine at almost all ranges. If there was a popularity contest within the weapon class, however, the Grau would potentially win it.

NICKMERCS supports the Grau with attachments that nullify the weapon's shortcomings.

Monolithic Suppressor

Tempus 26.4" Archangel

Commando Foregrip

XRK Void II

50 Round Mags

The extended magazine works wonders while taking out squads since reloading during a critical moment can also cause your demise. The suppressor will prove itself worthy in tight circles where you'll be next to multiple enemy squads and pairing this weapon with an SMG can help you in short-range fights.

The Grau will be able to deal with enemies shooting from long and medium ranges with a decent scope, but you can also complete the loadout with a sniper depending on your squad's weapon choice.

NICKMERCS usually completes the loadout with the Overkill perk and a Heartbeat Sensor alongside a C4 for his equipment.

NICKMERCS’ M4A1 Warzone loadout

The M4A1 may not be the best assault rifle in the game, but it's definitely the most stable one. It doesn't have any quirks or shortcoming that you need to deal with—it's essentially a laser beam with no recoil.

The fact that it doesn't have any notable recoil makes it an excellent choice to spray down enemies from afar. A sniper rifle and M4A1 combo is one of the most popular loadouts in the game, allowing you to finish off enemies with your M4 after you crack their armor with a sniper shot.

NICKMERCS prefers the following attachments when he runs an M4A1 loadout.

Monolithic Suppressor

Stock M16 Grenadier

Corp Combat Holo Sight

Commando Foregrip

60 Round Mags

His attachment setup increases the gun's overall accuracy and also makes it feel like it never runs out of bullets. If you already have a sniper on your team, you can use an SMG or a shotgun with your M4A1.

NICKMERCS mostly goes with a C4/Heartbeat Sensor equipment combination to complete his M4A1 setup. But you can make all the changes you see fit to make the loadout play just right for your style.

NICKMERCS’ RAM-7 Warzone loadout

All of the assault rifles in Warzone may have welcomed the RAM-7's fall from grace, but it doesn't look like it has any plans of going down without a fight. Statistically speaking, the RAM-7 still has the highest damage output out of all the assault rifles. It's just challenging to look past its drastic recoil rate when it comes to medium-range fights.

Though the gun deletes enemies off the map as fast as an SMG, it's tough to hit your shots from long distances, turning the gun into a liability in some cases.

NICKMERCS' attachments for the RAM-7 try to reduce the gun's recoil rate, but you'll need decent aim to use the gun to its full potential.

Monolithic Suppressor

FSS Ranger

Corp Combat Holo Sight

Ranger Foregrip

50 Round Mags

Pairing the RAM-7 with an SMG or a shotgun will generally be a good idea since you'll be able to take long-range fights with your RAM-7. The key to staying accurate when shooting at far distances will be tapping the fire button instead of spraying, making the gun easier to control.

NICKMERCS’ Stoner 63 Warzone loadout

Compared to other guns in the game, light machine guns (LMGs) have always been in a weird spot. There are better alternatives that are stronger at whatever you're trying to do with them, but nothing beats their gigantic mag sizes that can take out multiple squads. LMGs will be perfect for anyone who hates swapping out magazines—and the Stoner 63 is one of the better LMGs in Warzone.

One of the main drawbacks of the Stoner 63 is its range. LMGs need to excel at long-range fights since they mostly compete with assault rifles. NICKMERCS kits out his Stoner 63 with attachments that increase the gun's overall range and make it more steady.

Infantry Compensator

21.8″ Task Force

Visiontech 2x Optic

Field Agent Grip

SASR Jungle Grip

This setup will make the Stoner 63 more reliable in long-distance fights. Though LMGs can hold their own in close-quarters combat, pairing your Stoner 63 with an SMG or a shotgun can help take your loadout to the next level. If you also have a squadmate who has a sniper rifle equipped already, you'll have nothing to worry about.

NICKMERCS usually completes his Stoner 63 loadout with E.O.D., Amped, and Overkill as perks. His usual choice for his second gun slot is the MAC-10, but any other SMG should also do the trick if you fail to find one around the map.

Follow NICKMERCS' YouTube and Twitch channels to stay up-to-date with his new loadouts.

Given the size of his fan base, NICKMERCS' loadouts can shift Warzone's meta, so you can also expect a decent chunk of your enemies trying to build the latest NICKMERCS class in your next match. This means that taking out opponents will be as beneficial as focusing on looting while trying to get your hands on a NICKMERCS Warzone loadout.