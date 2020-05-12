NICKMERCS’ Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone settings

NICKMERCS is a content creator with over two million subscribers on YouTube as of May 2020. He’s a talented battle royale player who mostly plays Call of Duty: Warzone.

NICKMERCS’ road to success was a long one. He’s been involved in the esports scene since 2008 and played competitive Halo and Gears of War. Everything started clicking when he began creating content for Fortnite and he slowly started to dominate the battle royale genre with his strong background in tactical shooters.

Within the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone community, NICKMERCS is known for his smart positioning and decision-making. No matter what game he plays, he studies it and understands every movement he can make.

If you’re looking to emulate NICKMERCS’ gameplay, understanding his settings is a great start. Once you begin combining your experiences with his optimized settings, you may see some real signs of improvement.

NICKMERCS’ video settings

NICKMERCS prefers keeping most of his video settings at a minimum to increase frames. He makes some exceptions, however. Keeping texture resolution, bullet/spray impacts, and shadows enabled allows NICKMERCS to spot enemies more precisely.

If you game with a less powerful rig than his, we recommend also tuning down the texture resolution settings. While you can turn off anything related to shadows as well, know that you’ll sacrifice your chance of spotting enemies by their shadows if you do so.

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Screen Refresh Rate: 240

240 Render Resolution: 100

100 Aspect Ratio: Automatic

Automatic Sync Every Frame (V-Sync): Disabled

Disabled Custom Frame Limit: Custom / 240

Custom / 240 NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled

Disabled Display Gamma: 2.2 (sRGB)

2.2 (sRGB) Texture Resolution: High

High Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low

Low Particle Quality: Low

Low Bullet Impacts and Sprays: Enabled

Enabled Tessellation: Disabled

Disabled Shadow Map Resolution: Low

Low Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled

Enabled Particle Lighting: Low

Low DirectX Raytracing: Disabled

Disabled Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Disabled Screen Space Reflection: Disabled

Disabled Anti-Aliasing: Off

Off Depth of Field: Disabled

Disabled Filmic Strength: 0.00

0.00 World Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

Disabled Film Grain: 0

NICKMERCS’ controller keybinds

NICKMERCS does most of his gaming on a gaming PC but still prefers to use a controller. His long background in competitive console gaming is one of the biggest reasons behind his preference.

Jump / Mantle: X

X Crouch / Prone / Slide: Circle

Circle Use / Reload: Square

Square Switch Weapon: Triangle

Triangle Use Tactical Equipment: L1

L1 Use Lethal Equipment: R1

R1 Aim Down Sight: L2

L2 Fire Weapon: R2

R2 Sprint / Tactical Sprint / Steady Aim / Change Zoom: L3

L3 Melee: R3

R3 Map: TouchPad

TouchPad Scoreboard: Share Button

Button Armor Plate: Triangle

Triangle Inventory: Down on Pad

Down on Pad Toggle Firing Mode: Left of Pad

NICKMERCS’ in-game settings

The most notable settings in this category are NICKMERCS’ deadzone and aim assist. Though a lower deadzone setting is essential to reacting faster, keeping this at higher volumes could also be ideal if you have a hard time while following targets.

If you’ve been an avid follower of the Call of Duty series, then the standard aim assist will feel the most natural. Though other aim assist options also shine in certain moments, they tend to be a bit more complicated. Focusing starts kicking in as soon as your crosshair gets close to your target while Precision gets enabled once you aim directly at your enemies’ chests.